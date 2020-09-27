1/1
Curtis W. Spearman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis W. Spearman

Greenville - Curtis W. Spearman, 96, of Greenville, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 while residing at Richard Campbell Nursing Home in Anderson.

Born in Simpsonville, SC, he was a son of the late John W. and Zenobia Whitted Spearman. Mr. Spearman honorably served in the US Marine Corps during World War II, retired from the textile industry in 1985, and was a faithful member of Washington Baptist Church in Greer.

He is survived by his son, Reverend Richard L. Spearman and his wife Nan Spearman of Greer; a sister, Barbara Hall; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Spearman; five grandchildren, Lisa Millard (Chuck), Sonya Kelly (Sean), Brian Spearman (Angela), Becky Mason (Scott), David Spearman (Gwyn); fourteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Spearman was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Elizabeth Spearman and their son, William C. Spearman; two sisters, Vivar Bayne and Edith Crain and a brother, Harold Spearman.

Funeral services will be held at Washington Baptist Church, 3500 N. Hwy 14, in Greer on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with visitation from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. The family kindly requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery West, Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kingdom Vision at Washington Baptist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved