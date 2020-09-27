Curtis W. Spearman
Greenville - Curtis W. Spearman, 96, of Greenville, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 while residing at Richard Campbell Nursing Home in Anderson.
Born in Simpsonville, SC, he was a son of the late John W. and Zenobia Whitted Spearman. Mr. Spearman honorably served in the US Marine Corps during World War II, retired from the textile industry in 1985, and was a faithful member of Washington Baptist Church in Greer.
He is survived by his son, Reverend Richard L. Spearman and his wife Nan Spearman of Greer; a sister, Barbara Hall; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Spearman; five grandchildren, Lisa Millard (Chuck), Sonya Kelly (Sean), Brian Spearman (Angela), Becky Mason (Scott), David Spearman (Gwyn); fourteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Spearman was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Elizabeth Spearman and their son, William C. Spearman; two sisters, Vivar Bayne and Edith Crain and a brother, Harold Spearman.
Funeral services will be held at Washington Baptist Church, 3500 N. Hwy 14, in Greer on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with visitation from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. The family kindly requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery West, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kingdom Vision at Washington Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.