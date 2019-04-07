|
|
Curtis Wilbur Hodge, Jr.
Greenville - Mr. Curtis Wilbur "Wibby" Hodge, Jr., age 75, husband of Carolyn Johns "Pitsy" Hodge, of 603 N. Almond Dr., Simpsonville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Mr. Hodge was born August 20, 1943 in Union, a son of the late Curtis Wilbur Hodge and Mary Trantham Hodge. He was a graduate of Union High School and the University of South Carolina. Mr. Hodge was a football player at Union High School, where he participated in the Shrine Bowl as well as the North-South game. He went to the University of South Carolina on a football scholarship. He was a member of the USC Lettermen's Association, the Block C Club, the Gamecock Club, the Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and his favorite, the Fall Classic. He owned and operated Carolina Property Services. Mr. Hodge was a member of Simpsonville United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are, three children, Susan Hodge Burnette and husband Darrell of Fountain Inn, Mary Eleanor "Ellie" Hodge of Simpsonville, and David Albert Hodge of Greenville; six grandchildren, Sara Lucile "Lucy" Burnette, William Hodge "Will" Burnette, Madeline Elise Rogers, Eleanor Welch Rogers, Hannah Elise Hodge, and James Dixon "Jed" Rogers; and a brother, Lynn Warren Hodge of Charleston. He was predeceased by a sister, Emma Hodge Nichols.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Simpsonville United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mike Smith and Rev. George M. Riser.
Visitation will be immediately following the services at the Church.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Cancer Center, 104 Innovation Drive, Suite 2000, Greenville, SC 29607 or to Simpsonville United Methodist Church, 215 SE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 7, 2019