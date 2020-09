Cynthia Reneé FaulkenberryPiedmont - Cynthia Reneé Faulkenberry, age 54, of Piedmont, SC, beloved wife of Joey Faulkenberry, passed away before her time on Saturday, September 12, 2020.Being happy and full of life, Reneé worked for over 20 years as an Activity Director for senior living facilities. She was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, Piedmont, SC.She was the devoted mother of Reed Faulkenberry and leaves behind her loving family members and many friends who will all miss her dearly.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.