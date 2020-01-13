Resources
Cynthia Walden Henderson

Cynthia Walden Henderson Obituary
Cynthia Walden Henderson

Reno, NV - Cynthia Walden Henderson of Reno, Nevada passed away on January 6, 2020. Cindy was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey and lived a majority of her life in Greenville, South Carolina.

Cindy is survived by her three children Jessica Reynolds (Elijah), Adam Channell, Noah Channell and 2 granddaughters Brooklyn and Everleigh Reynolds and her husband Ken Kabler of Reno.

She is also survived by her mother, Sally Walden and four siblings, Kathie Fraint (Eric), John Walden (Arlene), Donna Gaines (Phil) and Chris Walden along with many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 25 from 4 pm - 6 pm at the family home in Greenville. Memorials can be made to the - PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
