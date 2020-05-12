|
Daisy Allman Loebs
Columbia - Daisy Allman Loebs was born on August 24, 1938 in Concord, NC to Clifford and Marie Bost Allman. She grew up in Concord and then achieved a dream of being the first in her family to attend college. She received her nursing degree from Duke University. Daisy served as a Captain in the United States Air Force and also enjoyed a long career as a Nurse Anesthetist, primarily in Labor and Delivery, for the Greenville Hospital System. Daisy served as the president of the South Carolina Association of Nurse Anesthetists (SCANA).
She and Herb Loebs had one son, Eric Loebs, in 1979 and enjoyed many wonderful times as a family as he was growing up. Daisy loved time at the beach with friends, cheering for Duke Basketball, participating in the Irish Children's Summer Program, and time in North Carolina with her family. She was a life-long member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where she enjoyed participating in Bible Studies.
Daisy battled Alzheimer's over a 12-year period and passed away on May 8, 2020. Along with her family, she was cared for by her best friend Patricia Hitner and in her last years by the excellent and compassionate staff at Generations of Irmo and Lutheran Hospice Care. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings Faye Teal, Adam (Gene) Allman, and Donald (Bud) Allman. She is survived by Herb Loebs, her son Eric (Courtney) Loebs, and her four grandsons Brantley, Austin, Parker and Connor Loebs. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Hospice 102 Fortress Dr. Chapin, SC 29036.
Published in The Greenville News from May 12 to May 17, 2020