The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Daisy M. Blackwell

Greer - Daisy Mae Massingale Blackwell, 79, widow of Claude B. Blackwell, passed away January 31, 2020 at her home.

A native of Spartanburg, daughter of the late Joseph W. Massingale and Essie Odesser Lindsey, she was a homemaker and member of the Greer Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are three daughters, Donna Spires, Darlene Durham and Venda Dill all of Greer; two sons, Johnny Greene and Danny Greene both of Greer; one brother, Ronnie Massingale of Greer; one sister, Dolly Brown of the home; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by four sisters, Lillie Wagoner, Pauline Massingale, Joann Bagwell and Hazel Jones and one brother, Alvin Massingale.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Paul Johnson and Rev. Langston Duncan.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at The Wood Mortuary.

The families are at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
