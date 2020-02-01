|
|
Daisy M. Blackwell
Greer - Daisy Mae Massingale Blackwell, 79, widow of Claude B. Blackwell, passed away January 31, 2020 at her home.
A native of Spartanburg, daughter of the late Joseph W. Massingale and Essie Odesser Lindsey, she was a homemaker and member of the Greer Church of God of Prophecy.
Surviving are three daughters, Donna Spires, Darlene Durham and Venda Dill all of Greer; two sons, Johnny Greene and Danny Greene both of Greer; one brother, Ronnie Massingale of Greer; one sister, Dolly Brown of the home; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by four sisters, Lillie Wagoner, Pauline Massingale, Joann Bagwell and Hazel Jones and one brother, Alvin Massingale.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Paul Johnson and Rev. Langston Duncan.
Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at The Wood Mortuary.
The families are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020