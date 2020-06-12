Dale Crews
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Crews

Piedmont - Dale Walker Crews, 66, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Thomas D. "Tom" Crews, Jr. and Edna Phipps Crews. He retired from JTEKT North America and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, where he served many years as the Sound Board Operator and as an Usher.

Survivors include a son, Jason Crews of Piedmont; girlfriend, Linda Workman of Piedmont; and brother-in-law, Chuck Richardson.

He was predeceased by brother, Alan Crews.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Piedmont, followed by burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gray Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Service
11:00 AM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved