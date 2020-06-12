Dale Crews
Piedmont - Dale Walker Crews, 66, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Thomas D. "Tom" Crews, Jr. and Edna Phipps Crews. He retired from JTEKT North America and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, where he served many years as the Sound Board Operator and as an Usher.
Survivors include a son, Jason Crews of Piedmont; girlfriend, Linda Workman of Piedmont; and brother-in-law, Chuck Richardson.
He was predeceased by brother, Alan Crews.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
The service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Piedmont, followed by burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
