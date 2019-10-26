|
Dale Knighton Boerma
Greer - Dale Knighton Boerma, 76, of Greer, widow of Richard Harry Boerma, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Knighton and Mabel Cook Knighton Lewis. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a legal secretary and more recently was a Realtor.
Mrs. Boerma was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she was a soloist for over 30 years. She enjoyed music, which was an important part of her life. She was also an avid gardener and cook and enjoyed taking care of the people around her. Mrs. Boerma valued her family and wanted them together as much as possible.
Surviving are three children, Jonathan Clark of Greer, Richard Boerma (Iva) of Greenville, and Deborah Upton (Ric) of Gloucester, MA; six grandchildren, Merritt Clark, David and Benjamin Boerma, Christopher Moller, Simone Goldstone, and Alex Moller; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Ernest S. Knighton (Anne-Marie).
A Rosary will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, with visitation following until 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the SC Chapter Greenville Area, 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019