Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
White Oak Baptist Church
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
White Oak Baptist Church
Dallah Anderson Forrest Sr.

Dallah Anderson Forrest Sr. Obituary
Dallah Anderson Forrest, Sr.

Greenville - Dallah Anderson Forrest, Sr., 82, of Greenville, SC passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was a son of the late John Franklin Forrest, Sr. and Effie Belle Randolf Forrest.

Mr. Forrest was a devout Christian and a member of White Oak Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and was Deacon Chairman. He was a graduate of Furman University and a published writer of Christian music. Mr. Forrest worked for 45 years in the automotive industry. He was the owner of Forrest Nissan in Greenville and Strand Nissan in Myrtle Beach. For 35 years, he was also owner of SummerSett Golf. He sang in the Greenville Chorale for 15 years and had been president of their board of directors. He was a member and vice chair of the Greenville Transporation Delegation and a past trustee of NGU where he taught freshman music theory. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Ann F. Forrest; a son, D.A. "Andy" Forrest, Jr. (Linda); a daugher, Harriet Forrest Dodson (Tim); five grandchildren, Alex Forrest, Stuart Forrest, Elizabeth Dodson Smith (Aaron), Meredith Dodson, and T.J. Dodson; and a great grandchild, Asa Smith.

A visitation will be held at White Oak Baptist Church on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00pm until 3:45pm with the memorial service following at 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to White Oak Baptist Church, 1805 Wade Hampton Blvd, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
