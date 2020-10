Or Copy this URL to Share

Simpsonville - Dallas Elizabeth King, 88, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 3, 2020.



Funeral services will be 2 o'clock Tuesday, October 6th at Clear Spring Baptist Church, with viewing for one hour prior. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Spring Baptist Church, 301 Bethany Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.



Fletcher Funeral Service









