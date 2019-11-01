Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:15 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Dallas "D.b." Wilson Obituary
Dallas "D.B." Wilson

Greenville - Dallas "D.B." Bearden Wilson, 83, of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Born in Pendleton SC, he was the son of the late Truman Wilson and Ila Kay Wilson. D.B. was a Korean War veteran who proudly served with the U.S. Army. After 35 years of service as a S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper he retired and became the owner of Wilson's Used Cars. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Clemson Tigers. He loved to tell stories of his time traveling with the Clemson Football team. D.B. was a faithful member of Monaghan United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife Rachel Southerland Wilson; daughter, Lisa W. Williams (Martin); and two grandchildren, Jacob and Kiley Williams.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Dot Harley, Nettie Foster, Frances Kelly, J.T. Wilson, Harold Wilson, Tootsie Wilson; and his best friend, Gary Cason.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McCall Hospice House, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
