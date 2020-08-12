1/1
Dan Henderson
Dan Henderson

Greenville - Daniel Lamar Henderson, 68, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

On Christmas Day, 1951, he was born to Samuel Lamar Henderson and Margaret Jean Folda Henderson in Sterling, Colorado as his father served in the U.S. Military.

He was a graduate of Clemson University and The MUSC College of Pharmacy. He practiced as a pharmacist for many years and currently enjoyed his time working at Thornblade Country Club. He was a Catholic, enjoyed living a simple life and was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his father, Samuel Lamar Henderson and his children, David Henderson (Heather), Kellie Martin (Johnny) and Katie Vidal (Robert), and grandchildren, Charlie and Maggie Henderson, Hampton, Watson and Caldwell Martin and Dallin and Beckett Vidal.

He is also survived by his brothers, Bill, Randy and Mike Henderson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Folda Henderson.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson.

The family will speak to attendees following the service.

Social distancing is to be observed, and face masks are required.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER, ANDERSON, SC.




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
