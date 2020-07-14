Rev. Dan L. Smith
Greer - Rev. Dan Leon Smith, 87, passed away July 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
A native of Greer, son of the late Dortcha Freeman and Hazel Keller Smith, he attended Holmes Bible College, was a member of Harmony Fellowship and a US Army National Guard veteran. He was lovingly called "Preacher Dan" by many as he served in the ministry for 61 years. Preacher Dan was the founding pastor of Harmony Fellowship and pastored there for 37 years.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Bennefield Smith of the home; one son, Dan L. Smith, Jr. (Cindy) of Taylors; one daughter, Cindy Smith Fitts (Shane) of Greer; four grandchildren, Julie Campbell, Carson Smith (Jamie), Coleman Fitts and Dillon Fitts; and four great-grandchildren, Keller Campbell, Danley Campbell, Asher Smith and Emory Smith.
He was also predeceased by his first wife, Betty Burrell Smith and three brothers, Gus A. Smith, Dortcha Smith, Jr. and Joe K. Smith.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Faith Temple, conducted by Rev. Terry Wilkerson and Rev. Gerald Johnson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Faith Temple prior to the service.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Fellowship Church to be used for International Missions Outreach in Haiti, 468 S. Suber Rd., Greer, SC 29650.
