Dan Patterson
Easley - Robert Daniel Patterson, 60, of Easley, passed away January 25, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of Robert "Pat" and Carolyn Holcombe Patterson.
Dan retired after 28 years of service with Parker District Fire Department. He was an associate of Marion Davis, Inc. for many years and was a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church and the Mission 3:16 Sunday School Class.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his loving wife of 39 years, Peggy Davis Patterson; two sons, Robert Nathaniel Patterson; and Benjamin William Patterson (Meagan); precious granddaughter, Kinley Mae Patterson; sister, Sarah Mosteller (Brian); father-in-law, Eddie Davis; sister-in-law, Donna Burroughs (Marc); five nieces and nephews; and five great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mt. Airy Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Beaverdam Baptist Church Cemetery, Williamston.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020