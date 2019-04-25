Dan Rampey



Easley - Dan Hershell Rampey, 76, husband of Carolyn Pace Rampey, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Born in Easley, a son of the late Paul Spencer Rampey and the late Sara Tilson Rampey, Mr. Rampey graduated from Easley High School in 1962, where he was the mascot as well as Drum Major from 8th grade to 12th grade. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed Clemson football and baseball, visiting the beach, and spending time with his family. Mr. Rampey proudly served his Country in the US Army for thirty-five years as a Master Sergeant and as a part of the 263rd AAMD Brigade. He was a cherished member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Easley.



Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are a daughter, Dawn Powell (Jonathan) of Easley; a son, Joseph Greer of Easley; a sister, Paula Rampey Gantt (Ben) of Greenville; grandchildren; Abigail "Abi" Grace Powell, Jeremiah, Tyler, Timothy, and Cassie; a great-granddaughter, Emery Jane; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Gail Rampey Nicholson.



Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Easley.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 309 Pelzer Highway, Easley, SC 29642.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 309 Pelzer Highway, Easley, SC 29642.