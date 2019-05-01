Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Dan Stelzner
Dan Stelzner Obituary
Dan Stelzner

Simpsonville - Daniel Joseph Stelzner, 66, loving husband of Pat Stelzner, died April 26, 2019.

Born in St. Paul Minnesota, he was a son of the late Lorenz and Dolores Hartley Stelzner.

Dan enjoyed gardening, golf, traveling, sketching, and time spent with good friends.

In addition to his wife of 37 years, he is survived by his daughters, Jessica Culverhouse (David),and Beth Finerty-Stelzner (Courtney); grandchild, James Daniel Culverhouse; and brothers, David Stelzner (Nicki), Greg Stelzner (Theresa), Gary Stelzner (Denise), Steve Stelzner (Nancy), Scott Stelzner (Mary Jo), and Patrick Stelzner (Emily).

A visitation will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Andi Stelzner Fund, www.andiswindow.org.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 1, 2019
