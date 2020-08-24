Daniel "Danny" L McGuire II
Greenville - Daniel "Danny" L McGuire II, age 50 passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. "Danny" was born March 1, 1970 to Barbara McGuire and the late Daniel L McGuire at the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Danny was a long time employee of Chiefs Wings and Firewater, Greenville SC and more recently Reubens Bar and Grill prior to being diagnosed with leukemia.
Danny is survived by daughter Savannah McGuire; and daughter Alexis McGuire; mother Barbara McGuire; sister Kelly Christle; nephew Kaelon Christle, niece Devedia Williams, aunt Thea Cunningham, aunt Kathy Donald (Ronnie), aunt Linda Billings, uncle Skip McGuire and uncle Tim McGuire.
Danny was preceded in death by father Daniel L McGuire; uncle Pete Cunningham, uncle Jimmie Cunningham, and uncle Mike McGuire.
Danny loved working at Reubens and loved making regular customers and new customer happy along with his coworkers.
Special thanks to Heather and Casey at Reubens for their kindness and caring during Danny's illness and their continuing care for Barbara and family now.
Also, thanks to Allison for the food and asking, 'What do you need?"
In addition, thanks to Dr. Joanna Grabaska for her excellent medical care and home phone calls. Thanks to Open Arms Hospice and to Del Foster and Miss Julie. Finally, thanks to the third floor oncology nurses and nursing assistant for treating Danny like a family member.
Danny had scores of friends and made many friends. Bless You All!
A visitation for "Danny" will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mackeywoodlawn.com
for the McGuire family.