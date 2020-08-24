1/
Daniel L. "Danny" McGuire Ii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel "Danny" L McGuire II

Greenville - Daniel "Danny" L McGuire II, age 50 passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. "Danny" was born March 1, 1970 to Barbara McGuire and the late Daniel L McGuire at the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

Danny was a long time employee of Chiefs Wings and Firewater, Greenville SC and more recently Reubens Bar and Grill prior to being diagnosed with leukemia.

Danny is survived by daughter Savannah McGuire; and daughter Alexis McGuire; mother Barbara McGuire; sister Kelly Christle; nephew Kaelon Christle, niece Devedia Williams, aunt Thea Cunningham, aunt Kathy Donald (Ronnie), aunt Linda Billings, uncle Skip McGuire and uncle Tim McGuire.

Danny was preceded in death by father Daniel L McGuire; uncle Pete Cunningham, uncle Jimmie Cunningham, and uncle Mike McGuire.

Danny loved working at Reubens and loved making regular customers and new customer happy along with his coworkers.

Special thanks to Heather and Casey at Reubens for their kindness and caring during Danny's illness and their continuing care for Barbara and family now.

Also, thanks to Allison for the food and asking, 'What do you need?"

In addition, thanks to Dr. Joanna Grabaska for her excellent medical care and home phone calls. Thanks to Open Arms Hospice and to Del Foster and Miss Julie. Finally, thanks to the third floor oncology nurses and nursing assistant for treating Danny like a family member.

Danny had scores of friends and made many friends. Bless You All!

A visitation for "Danny" will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC 29609.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mackeywoodlawn.com for the McGuire family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved