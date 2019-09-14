Services
Daniel R. Kerr
Daniel R. Kerr Obituary
Daniel R Kerr

Piedmont - Dan R. Kerr ,70, of Piedmont, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 11 ,2019. Surviving to carry on his memory is wife, Vickie Long Kerr, children; Shannon Gunnells, Traci (John) Watts, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Receiving of friends and family will take place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 starting at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 210 Mt. Airy Church Road, Easley, SC 29642, with services beginning at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dan's name to the Mt. Airy Missions Fund or Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road Greenville, SC, 29615.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 14, 2019
