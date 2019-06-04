Services
Greer - Danny Allan Gray, 60, passed away June 1, 2019.

A native of Greenville County, son of Bonnie Dunlap Gray of the home and the late Edward Gray, he was a member of Resurrection Church.

Also surviving are a brother, Edward Ricky Gray of Hendersonville, North Carolina; a sister, Linda Finch (Larry) of Taylors; a nephew, Brandon Finch; and two nieces, Haley Finch and Holly Finch.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, conducted by Rev. Ernest Barr.

Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to , 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, South Carolina 29601.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019
