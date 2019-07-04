Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
First Christian Church
704 Edwards Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny G. Hammond

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny G. Hammond Obituary
Danny G. Hammond

Greenville - Danny G.Hammond, of Greenville, SC passed away on June, 20th, 2019. Dan was

born and raised in Clarksburg, WV. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Henderson, son, Jason Hammond, sister Cecelia Salvadori, brother and sister-in-law Larry and Joanne Hammond. Dan leaves behind of host of beloved nephews and neices. Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father Mabel White Hammond and Paul Hammond. Dan was an avid gardener, which we will all miss! He also loved hunting, anything athletic, and his church family.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00, Saturday, July 6th at First Christian Church at 704 Edwards Rd-to be followed outside with a cook-out and music.
Published in The Greenville News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now