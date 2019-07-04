|
|
Danny G. Hammond
Greenville - Danny G.Hammond, of Greenville, SC passed away on June, 20th, 2019. Dan was
born and raised in Clarksburg, WV. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Henderson, son, Jason Hammond, sister Cecelia Salvadori, brother and sister-in-law Larry and Joanne Hammond. Dan leaves behind of host of beloved nephews and neices. Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father Mabel White Hammond and Paul Hammond. Dan was an avid gardener, which we will all miss! He also loved hunting, anything athletic, and his church family.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00, Saturday, July 6th at First Christian Church at 704 Edwards Rd-to be followed outside with a cook-out and music.
Published in The Greenville News on July 4, 2019