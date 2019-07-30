|
Danny Gilreath
Conyers, GA - Danny Gilreath, 70, husband of Cindy Gilreath, of Conyers GA, passed away, Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late, Walter Cleveland Gilreath and Dora Nix Gilreath.
Danny was a member of Glen Haven Baptist Church in McDonough, GA. He was a former member of Morgan Memorial Baptist Church in Greenville, SC where he served as a deacon. Danny loved all sports, particularly baseball and football. He was active in coaching and umpiring Little League Sports. In addition to his sales career, he was a reserve officer for Greenville Police Department. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by two sons, Chad Gilreath (Jackie), Cleve Gilreath; a daughter, Brittany Alexander (James); three grandchildren, Peyton Gilreath, Ian Gilreath, and Scarlett Rae Alexander; a sister, Nancy Wilson (Jack); and a nephew, Jabo Wilson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Gilreath.
The visitation will be held, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the Heart Transplant Team at Piedmont Hospital for their care and support over the past year.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 30, 2019