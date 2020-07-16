Danny Joe Roach
Greenville - Danny Joe Roach, 76, loving husband of the late Suzanne Roach, passed away, Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Bill and Gladys Taylor Roach.
Danny was an incredible man with a huge sense of humor. He enjoyed racing, bowling, and was passionate about Clemson football. His most joy and love came from his family.
He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Williams and Tracy Roach; nine grandchildren, Cindy Motes, Joshua Chandler, Erica Williams, Seth Aspray, Kara and Korelle Williams, Tiffany Howard (Zach), Matthew Hamilton, and Ricky Motes (Sheila); numerous nieces and nephews; ten great grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Pitts (Wilburn) and Judy Williams (Scott); a brother, Billy Roach (Mary Jane); and fur babies Useless and Little Bit.
In addition to his loving wife, Danny was preceded in death by two daughters, Robin Aspray and Lisa Motes; a grandson, Brodie Roach, and a brother, Terry "Turk" Roach.
Mr. Roach will lie in state on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest Chapel. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery West.The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G Komen South Carolina, 1064 Gardner Road, Suite 303, Charleston, SC 29407 or https://komensouthcarolina.org/
