Danny (Dan) Ray Coleman
Greenville - Danny (Dan) Ray Coleman, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 28, 2020, in Greenville, SC.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Helene Angell Coleman, of the home. He leaves daughter, Sandi (Coleman) MacDonald (Keith) of Louisville, KY, sons, Harley Daniel Coleman of Boiling Springs, SC and Jody Rustyn Coleman of Aiken, SC. His step-daughters, Elizabeth Angell of Kelly, NC and Kate Angell of Taylors, SC. Dan has 8 grandchildren and two nephews.
Son of the late, Raymond and Josephine (Mullins) Coleman; and brother Timothy Dale Coleman of Milton, West Virginia.
Dan was a Law Enforcement Officer in North Myrtle Beach, SC and Anderson, SC. Later, he owned/operated Atlantic Security and Communications, retiring at age 70. His hobbies included being a HAM radio operator, riding his motorcycle both for pleasure and with the Patriot Guard Riders, travelling with his wife and having great adventures. His goal in life was to make fun a priority and enjoy life. He will be greatly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Patriot Guard Riders in Dan's memory. https://www.patriotguard.org/donations/tribute-donation/