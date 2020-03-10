Services
Danny W. Mckee


1949 - 2020
Danny W. Mckee Obituary
Danny W. Mckee

Hickory Tavern - Danny W McKee, 70, of Hickory Tavern passed away March 4, 2020. He was the son of Wade H. McKee and Anne Lizzie McKee. He was predeceased by his wife Linda J McKee and one sister Mary Atkins. Survivors include his brother, Ralph McKee, sisters; Peggy McKee and Amy Wood, stepdaughter, Robbie Lord an adopted son, Chris Smith, and special friend Jo-Anne Alexander. He Retired as GE maintenance Coordinator He served in the US Navy Seabees Veteran, a former Master of Schroder Lodge, avid gun enthusiast and NRA member. A Visitation will be held from 2-3 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 with a service at 3 pm at New Life Baptist Church Hwy. 253 Greenville SC. Danny's remains will be placed with his wife in a private ceremony in Kingsport Tennessee.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
