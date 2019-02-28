|
|
Danny Wilson
Williamston - Danny Coleman Wilson, 59, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of James Coleman Wilson, Jr. of Piedmont and the late Mary Jo Kay Wilson. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the 82nd Airborne. He was formerly employed with Duke Energy and a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.
In addition to his father, he is survived by daughter, Lindsay McCauley (Jeremy) of Piedmont; son, Matthew Wilson of Piedmont; sister, Angela Wilson Boggs (Randy) of Piedmont; brothers, Robert Dirk Wilson (Lisa) of Anderson and Jamey Kay Wilson of Piedmont; grandchildren, Justin Wilson and Avery McCauley.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday, March 1 at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The Outdoor Dream Foundation, P.O. Box 802, Anderson, SC 29622.
The family members are at their respective homes.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 28, 2019