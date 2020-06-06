Danny Wright
River Falls - Danny Ray Wright, 63, passed away on June 3, 2020 at his home.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Waitsel V. and Joan Elizabeth Youngblood Wright, he was a retired employee of 3 M Corporation, a volunteer for 34 years at River Falls Fire Department and a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Halbrooks Wright of the home; one daughter, Vanessa Wright-Gordon of River Falls; one son, Daniel R. Wright (Jennifer) of River Falls; five grandchildren, Caleb Wright, Marlee Gordon, Ella Grace Gordon, Morgan Wright and Evan Wright and one niece, Tracy Bishop (Joe) of Travelers Rest.
Mr. Wright was predeceased by his sister, Diane Bryant.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Gap Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Sam Tingle and Rev. Barry Ellis.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association, SC Chapter, 130 Gardners Circle PMB 622, Johns Island, SC 29455; Gap Creek Baptist Church, 388 Gap Creek Road, Marietta, SC 29661 or Palmetto Bible Camp, 140 Fall Creek Road, Marietta, SC 29661.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
River Falls - Danny Ray Wright, 63, passed away on June 3, 2020 at his home.
A native of Greenville County, son of the late Waitsel V. and Joan Elizabeth Youngblood Wright, he was a retired employee of 3 M Corporation, a volunteer for 34 years at River Falls Fire Department and a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Kimberly Halbrooks Wright of the home; one daughter, Vanessa Wright-Gordon of River Falls; one son, Daniel R. Wright (Jennifer) of River Falls; five grandchildren, Caleb Wright, Marlee Gordon, Ella Grace Gordon, Morgan Wright and Evan Wright and one niece, Tracy Bishop (Joe) of Travelers Rest.
Mr. Wright was predeceased by his sister, Diane Bryant.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Gap Creek Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Sam Tingle and Rev. Barry Ellis.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association, SC Chapter, 130 Gardners Circle PMB 622, Johns Island, SC 29455; Gap Creek Baptist Church, 388 Gap Creek Road, Marietta, SC 29661 or Palmetto Bible Camp, 140 Fall Creek Road, Marietta, SC 29661.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.