Travelers Rest - Daphne W. Moore, 95, widow of Paul Moore, died December 12, 2019.

Born January 20, 1924, in Morehead City, NC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Clifford and Alma Perla Willis.

Daphne was a member of Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church and the Witness Sunday School class and also attended Locust Hill Baptist Church. She received her RN degree from Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC in 1945. Daphne was the past President of Professional Engineering Auxillary.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula Hemphill and husband, Dr. Kenneth; Gretchen Epting and husband, Dr. Jimmy; son, Keith Moore and wife, Beth; nine grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Locust Hill Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Paul Moore Scholarship Fund, North Greenville University, P.O. Box 1892 Tigerville, SC 29688, Locust Hill Baptist Church, Building Fund, 5534 Locust Hill Road, Travelers Rest, SC 29690, or Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church, Mission Fund, 207 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC 29615.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
