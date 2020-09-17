1/1
Darlene Carroll Hopper
Darlene Carroll Hopper

Anderson - Darlene passed away on Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House of Upstate South Carolina. She was 72 years old, a native of Pendleton, South Carolina, who resided in Anderson, South Carolina. Her beloved husband, Stephen J. Hopper, predeceased her.

Darlene leaves behind many lifelong, loving friends and extended family; her devoted daughter, Ashley Jenkins, also of Anderson; and a sister, Sandra Carroll, of Washington, DC. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, friend and family member who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Darlene was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School, and she held a Bachelor of Science Degree from Anderson University. She was retired after 40 years of dedicated service to the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina and the Offices of Hon. G. Ross Anderson, Jr., Federal Judge.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Darryl Imperati officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AnMed Health Cancer Center, AnMed Health Foundation, 800 N. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
