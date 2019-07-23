|
Darlene (Marshall) Landes
Staunton - Darlene (Marshall) Landes, 79, widow of Ray Rufus Landes, of Plaza Apartment Drive, Staunton, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Mrs. Landes was born in Williamsville, Virginia, on January 30, 1940, a daughter of the late Howard See and Esther (Campbell) Marshall.
Darlene was retired from Bridgewater Nursing Home, she enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, and was a lover of animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Campbell Marshall and Dewey Marshall.
Mrs. Landes is survived by two sons, Ronald Joseph Foster of Weyers Cave and Gary Howard Foster and wife Sharon of Greenville, SC; a daughter, Kimberly Susan Baze of Fishersville; two sisters, Jean Hope Martin of Henrico and Joyce Marshall of Verona; four grandchildren, Corey Foster, Taylor Foster, Hunter Foster, and Chris Baze; and two great-grandchildren.
All services will be private.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019