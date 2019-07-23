Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Landes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene (Marshall) Landes


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene (Marshall) Landes Obituary
Darlene (Marshall) Landes

Staunton - Darlene (Marshall) Landes, 79, widow of Ray Rufus Landes, of Plaza Apartment Drive, Staunton, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.

Mrs. Landes was born in Williamsville, Virginia, on January 30, 1940, a daughter of the late Howard See and Esther (Campbell) Marshall.

Darlene was retired from Bridgewater Nursing Home, she enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, and was a lover of animals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Campbell Marshall and Dewey Marshall.

Mrs. Landes is survived by two sons, Ronald Joseph Foster of Weyers Cave and Gary Howard Foster and wife Sharon of Greenville, SC; a daughter, Kimberly Susan Baze of Fishersville; two sisters, Jean Hope Martin of Henrico and Joyce Marshall of Verona; four grandchildren, Corey Foster, Taylor Foster, Hunter Foster, and Chris Baze; and two great-grandchildren.

All services will be private.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now