Darlene Strickland
Greenville - Mattie Darlene Whitlock Strickland, 64, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt Lee and Jeanette Evelyn Bowen Whitlock. She was formerly employed with J.P. Stevens and Jetco and was a member of the Church of God.
She is survived by sisters, Evelyn Diane Hammonds of the home and Brenda Cody of Easley; brother, David Whitlock of Greenville; eight nieces and nephews; and two godchildren.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Saturday, November 16 at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 17 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
The family is at the home.
Condolences:
www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019