Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Strickland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Strickland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Strickland Obituary
Darlene Strickland

Greenville - Mattie Darlene Whitlock Strickland, 64, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt Lee and Jeanette Evelyn Bowen Whitlock. She was formerly employed with J.P. Stevens and Jetco and was a member of the Church of God.

She is survived by sisters, Evelyn Diane Hammonds of the home and Brenda Cody of Easley; brother, David Whitlock of Greenville; eight nieces and nephews; and two godchildren.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Saturday, November 16 at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, November 17 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

The family is at the home.

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -