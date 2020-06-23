Darol G. Styles



Fountain Inn - Darol G. Styles, 79, went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 22, 2020.



Mr. Styles was born in Greenville to the late Jasper Thuron Styles and Mary Frances Messer Styles. He was a 1961 graduate of Hillcrest High School and was retired from Verizon Telephone Company. Darol served in the US Army where he was stationed in Alaska when the Great Earthquake struck in 1964. He deeply loved his family and his family loved him as well. He loved his many, many nieces and nephews and was especially delighted to see the little ones and get to interact with them. Darol enjoyed raising cattle and horses, baling hay, and gardening. He also enjoyed taking pictures, making videos and reformatting movies to give to his family.



Surviving are a brother, Charles Styles (Janie); five sisters, Diamond Bradshaw (Poss), Doris Styles, Mildred McQueen (Gary), Julie Owens (Harold) and his twin sister, Carol Knight (Vic) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, J. Earl Styles (Ellen) and J.T. Styles (Ruth); three sisters, Evelyn Jones (Bob), Margaret Davenport (Riley) and Elizabeth Foster (Bill).



Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday at Fletcher Funeral Service.



Funeral Services will be 1pm Thursday at Roper Mountain Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Fletcher Funeral Service









