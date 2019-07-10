|
|
Darrel G. Leonhardt
Greer - Darrel Gene Leonhardt, 83, passed away July 8, 2019.
A native of Union County, son of the late Thomas Lawrence and Ethel Kingsmore Leonhardt, he was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired employee of Michelin Tire and a member of Victor Baptist Church. The joys of his life were his family, grandchildren, friends and gardening.
Surviving are his wife, Frances Amos Leonhardt of the home; two daughters, Patti Morris of Greer and Jennifer Kellett (Travis) of Simpsonville; six grandchildren, Amanda Chastain, Blake Fowler, Megan Shaver, Dallas Thomason, Savanna Morris and Dawson Kellett; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Leonhardt was predeceased by two brothers, Ed Leonhardt and Millard Leonhardt and a sister, Margaret Brannon.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Victor Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Ken Vickery and Dr. William Hightower. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Victor Baptist Church, 121 New Woodruff Road, Greer, SC 29651 or Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
Published in The Greenville News on July 10, 2019