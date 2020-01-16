|
|
Darrell Brown Kelly
Greenville - Darrell Brown Kelly, 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning January 15, 2020. Born in Sanford, NC, he was the son of the late Neill and Annie Kelly. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering at NC State University and worked from 1959 - 1973 in NC at various companies located in Burlington, Winston-Salem, and Fayetteville. In SC, he retired from KEMET Electronics in 1996 after 23 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Perry Kelly; daughter Laura (Randall Owens); son Russ (Suzanne) children Hunter, Summer, Savannah, and Boone; and son Jeffrey (Shawna) children Rosanna, Renee, and Bethany.
He was an active member of Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church where he served as a ruling elder for 31 years. His desire was to see God glorified as he led and shepherded others. He was a faithful and devoted husband and father who also enjoyed woodworking and playing tennis. In His journey with Parkinson's, he was greatly encouraged by caregivers at Hands Thru Us Home Care, caregiver Mark Alexander, and Dan Thompson who faithfully took him to his Parkinson's Rock Steady Boxing class.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:15-2:45 pm at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church prior to the service in the sanctuary at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church Missions. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020