Darrell D. Selby, US Army (Ret.)
Easley - Darrell Dewayne Selby, 80, of Easley, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home due to multiple cancers attributed to Agent Orange used during the Vietnam War.
Born in Petersburg, IN, he was a son of the late Charles Franklin Selby and Nellie Mosby Selby.
Mr. Selby was retired from the US Army after 22 years of dedicated service to his country. Following retirement, he joined the US Post Office in Greenville and worked until his second retirement, then finished his working career with the Greenville News in Greenville, SC. He was a Mason and member of the Scottish Rite.
Surviving are his wife, Iris Rivera Selby of the home; a son, Darrell D. "Chip" Selby, Jr. (Brandy) of Palestine, IL; and a daughter, Christina Selby Sanchez of Greenville; a step daughter, Sundi Fuller of Cherry Grove, SC; grandchildren, Sgt. Alerick Sullivan, Trenton Sullivan, Zachary Sullivan, Zane Sullivan, Anthony Sanchez, Travis Selby, Meagan Ramsey, Brooklynn Selby, Blake Selby and Gracie Selby; and great grandchildren, Isaiah and Dominic Sullivan, Natalie, Rhett and Tatum Ramsey and Anna Selby.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by ten siblings.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, 305 W. Main Street, Easley, SC 29640, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens in Piedmont.
Live Streaming of Mr. Selby's service may be viewed at https://robinsonfuneralhomes.com/downtown-chapel-live/
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Cancer Institute, 900 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
The family will be at the home.
Published in The Greenville News from May 25 to May 27, 2020