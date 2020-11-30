Darrell L. JarischGreenville, SC - Darrell Lee Jarisch, age 74, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.Born in Casper, Wyoming, he was the son of the late Betty Law Jarisch and Paul Ludwig Jarisch, of Corvallis, Oregon. He was a long-time resident of Haywood County prior to moving to Greenville, South Carolina. Darrell served in the Coast Guard and worked in various management positions before retiring. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, South Carolina. Darrell was a very active volunteer at church, he served as security, cooked and was an usher. He loved cooking and watching the Clemson Tigers.In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Renee Jarisch; daughter, Lisa Garner, and her husband, Lee, of Sewanee, Tennessee; son Stephen Jarisch, of Easley, South Carolina; two sisters, Donna Cope and her husband, Jeff, of Corvallis, Oregon and Paula Hart, and her husband, John, of Antioch, California; five grandchildren, Lawson, Lily and Luke Garner, Megan and Jack Jarisch.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery with Reverend Dr. David Gallamore officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road #1430, Easley, South Carolina 29642.The care of Mr. Jarisch has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at