Daryl Ann (Shoemaker) Frey
Greer - Daryl Ann (Shoemaker) Frey, age 68, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family at her home in Greer, SC, on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.
Daryl was born in Herkimer, New York, on February 1st, 1952. She lived an adventurous life, living in Florida, North Carolina, Hawaii, New York, France, and South Carolina. Daryl graduated with her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Central Florida in 1984. She dedicated her education and life to others, working in healthcare, midwifery, education, social work, and with special needs programs. After a substantial career helping others, Daryl channeled her passion for culinary arts and opened The Olde Chef's Hat, a creative catering company specializing in custom, fresh, and healthy meals. In addition to raising five children, she made the time to mentor countless other young adults, volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, 4-H, FIRST robotics, teen pregnancy education programs, La Leche League, the Audubon Society, and The Arbor Day Foundation. Her hobbies and interests included politics, bowling, cooking, sewing, quilting, gardening, and bird watching. Perhaps most notably, Daryl was an avid nature lover and a friend to the animals, certifying her own yard as a Wildlife Habitat, operating the Greer Wine Recycling Center, and fostering and adopting countless rescue animals throughout her life. Daryl positively touched the lives of every person and animal she ever encountered.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Daryl is survived by: her husband, Norman Frey; her five children and their spouses, Terri (Matthew) Johnston of South Glens Falls, NY, Sean Vick of Laurens, SC, Kirstin (Wade) Sherrer of Greenwood, SC, Timothy (Daryl R.) Frey of Greenville, SC, and Elin (Thomas) Rudary of Colorado Springs, CO; and her eight grandchildren, Kyrsten Johnston, Kelley Johnston, Logan Vick, Davis Sherrer, Jayla Gregory, Sean Vick Jr., Madeline Vick, and Corinne Rudary.
Selfless even after her physical departure from this world, Daryl donated her body to scientific research. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the ALS Association through their website, www.alsa.org.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020