David A. Hunt
Simpsonville - David Hunt, 62, of Simpsonville, husband of Linda Hunt, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Born in Huntington, WV, he was a son of the late Polly Drown.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Mr. Hunt is survived by his children, Brittany (Drew) Kelley, Seth (Lindsay) Hunt, Janelle (Eric) Hardaway, Nina (James) Eller, Niki Scogin, and Ryan Scogin; grandchildren, Mason Kelley, Averi Kelley, Conley Hunt, Calvin Hunt, Madeline Hardaway, Whitley Hardaway, and Rutledge Eller; one brother, Ronald Woody; and one sister, Pam Peck.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Edwards Road Baptist Church, 1050 Edwards Rd, Greenville, SC 29615, or The Oaks Wesleyan Church, 1230 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445.
Cannon Funeral Home
www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019