Services
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Hunt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Hunt Obituary
David A. Hunt

Simpsonville - David Hunt, 62, of Simpsonville, husband of Linda Hunt, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Born in Huntington, WV, he was a son of the late Polly Drown.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Mr. Hunt is survived by his children, Brittany (Drew) Kelley, Seth (Lindsay) Hunt, Janelle (Eric) Hardaway, Nina (James) Eller, Niki Scogin, and Ryan Scogin; grandchildren, Mason Kelley, Averi Kelley, Conley Hunt, Calvin Hunt, Madeline Hardaway, Whitley Hardaway, and Rutledge Eller; one brother, Ronald Woody; and one sister, Pam Peck.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Edwards Road Baptist Church, 1050 Edwards Rd, Greenville, SC 29615, or The Oaks Wesleyan Church, 1230 Red Bank Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445.

Cannon Funeral Home

www.CannonByrd.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
Download Now