David Alton Herrington
- - David Alton Herrington, 71, husband of Joy Jones Herrington, died at home, Monday December 30, 2019 after a two year battle against cancer.
Born in West Point, GA, he was a son of the late Carl and Mary Frances Herrington. He was a beloved husband, father, and Papa. David was an avid golfer and poker player. He retired from Fluor Daniel after 33 years.
In addition to his loving wife, Joy, he is survived by a daughter, Michelle Herrington Summers (Daniel) of Gulfport, MS; three grandchildren, David Jackson Summers, Jordan Patrick Summers, and Jameson Reese Summers; a sister, Elizabeth Herrington Butler; a brother, Dolph Lee Herrington; a niece, Jennifer Butler; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Jones (Earlene); and a sister-in-law, Robin Douda (Paul).
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Tee Upstate, www.thefirstteeupstate.org
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020