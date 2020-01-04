Resources
More Obituaries for David Herrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alton Herrington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alton Herrington Obituary
David Alton Herrington

- - David Alton Herrington, 71, husband of Joy Jones Herrington, died at home, Monday December 30, 2019 after a two year battle against cancer.

Born in West Point, GA, he was a son of the late Carl and Mary Frances Herrington. He was a beloved husband, father, and Papa. David was an avid golfer and poker player. He retired from Fluor Daniel after 33 years.

In addition to his loving wife, Joy, he is survived by a daughter, Michelle Herrington Summers (Daniel) of Gulfport, MS; three grandchildren, David Jackson Summers, Jordan Patrick Summers, and Jameson Reese Summers; a sister, Elizabeth Herrington Butler; a brother, Dolph Lee Herrington; a niece, Jennifer Butler; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Jones (Earlene); and a sister-in-law, Robin Douda (Paul).

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Tee Upstate, www.thefirstteeupstate.org
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -