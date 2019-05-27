Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Washington Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Baptist Church
David B. Durham Obituary
David B. Durham

Greer - David Bruce Durham, 57, passed away May 25, 2019.

A native of Greenville, SC, he was a son of Frances Ellen Jenkins Durham of Greer and the late Kenneth Wayne Durham, he was self-employed and a member of Washington Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his mother are one daughter, Shasta Lance (Jared) of Greer; one sister, Jan Frasure (Tim) of Greer; and three grandchildren.

He was also predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Durham and one sister, Debbie Vaughn.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Washington Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service.

The families are at their respective homes.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 27, 2019
