David B. Durham
Greer - David Bruce Durham, 57, passed away May 25, 2019.
A native of Greenville, SC, he was a son of Frances Ellen Jenkins Durham of Greer and the late Kenneth Wayne Durham, he was self-employed and a member of Washington Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his mother are one daughter, Shasta Lance (Jared) of Greer; one sister, Jan Frasure (Tim) of Greer; and three grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Durham and one sister, Debbie Vaughn.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Washington Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
The families are at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News on May 27, 2019