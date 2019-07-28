Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Northwest Chapel
David Campbell Wright Obituary
David Campbell Wright

Easley - David Campbell Wright, 72, husband of Janet Driggers Wright, passed away, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Born in Greenville Co., he was a son of the late, James and Alma Wright.

He attended Clemson University and was a member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church. David was involved at home and abroad on the mission field. He worked as a volunteer for Country Santa and Habitat for Humanity.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Leigh Anne Clarke (Christopher), Jennifer Melissa McCurley (Adam), and Amy Elizabeth Davis; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a brother, Jimmy Wright.

The visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. in the Northwest Chapel. A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Country Santa Program, P.O. Box 856, Pickens, SC 29671.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 28, 2019
