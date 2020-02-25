|
David E. Watson
Greenville - David E. Watson, 84, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Greenville, South Carolina. He was born February 5, 1936 in Monetta, South Carolina, to Molen Shuler and Rebecca McGee Watson and grew up in Batesburg, South Carolina. He was a long-time resident of Greenville since 1953. As a founder of Barbecue King/BK Industries, he worked with the company for 37 years, traveling the world, until his retirement in 1991. David was a proud Shriner, belonging to Greenville's Hejaz Shrine Temple for many years. He was also a member of the former Eastlan Baptist Church and was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Audrea Gates Watson; his son, Rush Watson, daughter-in-law, Kary Church Watson, and two beloved grandsons, Jackson and Sam. David is also survived by two brothers and was predeceased by his parents, a brother, a sister, and his first wife, Caroline Price Watson.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2pm in the Remembrance Chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Dr. Benjamin Littlejohn and Rev. Dale Sutton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1pm until 2pm in the Remembrance Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent "In Memory of David E. Watson" to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital Palliative Care, 701 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or Overbrook Baptist Church, 1705 East North Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29607.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020