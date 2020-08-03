1/
David Eric Dean
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Eric Dean

- - Eric Dean, 65, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

He was retired and lived in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was born October 6, 1954 in Greenville, South Carolina, the son of the late Walter Allen Dean and June Looper Dean.

Eric graduated from Parker High School in Greenville, South Carolina, class of 1972 and was a graduate of Greenville Technical College.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 36 years, Linda Burkey Dean are his brother, Phillip W. Dean (Rita); brother-in-law Greg Allen Burkey (Maribeth); nieces, Melanie Dean, Laura Leigh Greer, Michelle Burkey; nephew, Gregory Burkey; grandniece, Hazel Fleming; grand nephews, Walter Greer and John Henry Fleming.

Eric was a friend to all who knew him. He was kind, generous and helpful to all who met him. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A service of remembrance will be held in Greenville, South Carolina at a later time when we are all able to safely gather together.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Greenville News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved