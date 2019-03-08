Services
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Fountain Inn, SC
View Map
Simpsonville - David E. Burgess, 73, husband of Patricia J. Burgess, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He was a son of the late Carl & Ollie Burgess. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fountain Inn. A graduate of UNC, he served in the U.S. Air Force and worked in the banking industry for 46 years.

In addition to his wife, Patsy, he is survived by daughters, Amanda B. Wren (Michael) of Columbia, and Caroline B. Dalton (Brendan) of Ipswich, MA; grandchildren, Sawyer & Mary Prater Wren, and Jacob & Connor Dalton; one brother, Dennis; a sister, Patricia (Don); a brother-in-law, Richard; and uncles, Hayes and Vinson Burgess. He was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Camp.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 10, at 2:30 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to: Trinity UMC or Johns Hopkins Hospital - Pancreatic Research.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Springs.

Heritage Funeral Home.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019
