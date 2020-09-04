David Franklin Boothe



Greenville - David F. Boothe, 68, passed August 29, 2020. Born September 17, 1951 in Greenville, SC. Son of Johnnie George & Ruth Greene Boothe. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Jean Shults. David graduated Berea High School in 1969 and received a BS Degree in Education from Clemson University. A devoted family man, David brought unending joy to his wife and daughter with his unique humor and imagination. David was a gifted craftsman, and dedicated countless hours to his hobbies: studying scripture, antique clock repair, model building, and astronomy. David is survived by his wife, Cristy, daughter Katie, beloved mother-in-law Violet Smart, brother-in-law Jeff Smart, brother Johnnie "Butch" Boothe, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Symmes Chapel, "Pretty Place," where David & Cristy's spiritual journey together began: 100 YMCA Camp Rd, Cleveland, SC, September 17, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Memorials may be made to Gospel for Asia, Samaritan's Purse, or Mid-South Transplant Foundation.









