David Fulbright, Sr.
Greenville - David Dan Fulbright, Sr., 95, husband of Evelyn Fulbright, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born in Franklin, GA, he was a son of the late George and Rosa Brown Fulbright.
Mr. Fulbright was a member of Welcome Baptist Church and loved the Lord. He was also the proud owner and operator of Fulbright Motor Co.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Evelyn Fulbright; son, Danny Fulbright (Tina); sisters, Mary Pridmore, and Blanche Kidd; and a brother, Paul Fulbright.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ozelee Dalton, Doris Bailey, and Mildred Tatham; and brothers, Doyle Fulbright, Joe Fulbright, Gene Fulbright, James Fulbright, and George Fulbright.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Graceland Cemetery West.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.