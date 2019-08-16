|
Dr. David "Dan" Hagood Spearman
Easley
- Dr. David Hagood Spearman, Veterinarian, died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Easley, South Carolina. "Dan" was born in Greenville, South Carolina on November 16, 1932. He was the son of the late David Ralph and Elizabeth Hagood Spearman.
"Dan" attended Clemson College from 1950-1952. He was a cheerleader, a member of the Band Company in the Cadet Corp, a member of The Blue Notes, and a member of the Glee Club. He enjoyed telling the story of having to change out of his cheerleader uniform and into his band uniform at halftime to march in the halftime entertainment, and then back into his cheerleader uniform after halftime in record time to continue cheerleading. After two years at Clemson, he was accepted into the veterinary program at the University of Georgia. While at UGA, Dan was a member of Alpha Psi Professional Veterinary Fraternity and Alpha Zeta Honorary Agricultural Fraternity. He also served on the Grievance Committee of the Veterinary College. In 1956, he graduated from UGA with a DVM. In 1975, Clemson awarded him a BS in Pre-professional studies.
He practiced veterinary medicine for 48 years, beginning his career in 1956 at Cleveland Park Animal Hospital in Greenville, SC. In 1957, he opened his own practice in Easley, SC, where he practiced both large and small animal medicine for many years before specializing in small animal medicine. He was a life member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the South Carolina Association of Veterinarians. Dan was the president of SCAV from 1974-1975 and was selected SC Veterinarian of the year in 1985. He was an alternate delegate from SC to the AVMA from 1991-1995 and delegate from 1996-2000. Dan was the founder of the Blue Ridge Veterinary Medical Association and served terms as Secretary, Treasurer, and President. He served on the Advisory Board to the Veterinary Technicians program at Tri-County Technical College from the inception of that program until 2006. He served on the Admissions Committee for the Veterinary College for the University of Georgia, and he served on the Advisory Committee for Pre-Veterinary students at Clemson University. Dan was a member of the South Carolina Board of Veterinary Examiners from 1981-1988 and was Chairman in 1987.
Dan was also very active in his community. He was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) and was voted their Key Man in 1959. He was a Life Member of The Easley Lions Club serving as President and was an international delegate. He also served as Director of the SC Lions Eye Bank. He was a member of the Pendleton Farmer's Society. He was a member of the Pickens County Horse, Cattle, and Fair Association. Dan was a charter member and Past State Director of Trout Unlimited and was a Life Member of the World Wildlife Federation. He was a member of The International Platform Association (formerly The American Lyceum Association) Dan was a member of the Easley Booster Club and the Easley Chamber of Commerce. He served on the Easley Zoning Board and was Chairman in 1983. He was a member of the Pickens County Historical Society. Dan was a member of IPTAY, the Clemson University Letterwinners Association, and The Block C Club. He loved to watch the Tigers play. He was a member of Easley Presbyterian Church and served as Elder, Deacon, and as a Sunday School teacher for the Men's Current Life Curriculum Class as well as a youth leader.
Dr. Spearman was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Patsy Cordle Spearman, and by his siblings, William Benjamin Spearman, Sarah Spearman Lyman, and Judith Hagood Spearman Biscotto.
He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Spearman Daniel and her husband Joel Alan Daniel; a son, David Hagood Spearman, Jr. and his spouse Jay Wohlgemuth; grandchildren, Erin Daniel Vandiver and her husband Noah, and David Andrew Daniel and his wife Elizabeth.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Easley Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Christie Gravely officiating. A private burial will be held in Westview Cemetery in Easley.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the church parlor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Christian Veterinary Mission, 19393 Fremont Ave, N, Seattle, WA 98133, CVMUSA.org; to Pickens County Historical Society/Hagood Mill Preservation, PO Box 775, Pickens, SC 29671; or to Greenville Area Parkinson Society, 220 N. Main Street, Suite 500, Greenville, SC 29601, GAPSONLINE.org.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 16, 2019