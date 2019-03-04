Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
David Junior Hickum Obituary
David Junior Hickum

Greenville - David Junior Hickum, 80, of Greenville, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at home.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Ernest and Opal Hickum. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Steel Heddle for 38 years.

Mr. Hickum was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church, where he was active in the Men's Ministry. He was also a Mason and Shriner.

Surviving are daughter, Cindy Rhodes (Ronald); two grandchildren, Brooke Culbertson (Trevor) and Hunter Rhodes; great-grandson, Dawsyn Walker Culbertson; brother, Russell Hickum (Linda); special friend, Judy Metcalf; three nephews; and former spouse, Judy Hickum.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel. Burial will follow the service in Reedy River Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Reedy River Baptist Church Men's Ministry, 871 North Hwy. 25 Bypass, Greenville, SC 29617 or to Greenville , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 4, 2019
