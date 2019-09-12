Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Greer - David L. Gover, 80, husband of Barbara Copeland Gover, of Greer, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Born in Stanford, KY, he was the son of the late C.L. and Mary Ethel Gooch Gover.

David was a member of Leawood Baptist Church in Greenville and attended Washington Baptist Church in Greer. He was a graduate of Kentucky School of Mortuary Science. David worked for Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes as a licensed SC funeral director and embalmer for over 40 years before serving as manager of Conway Funeral Services in Conway, SC. He was also a volunteer firefighter with Piedmont Park Fire Department for 30 years and a Hejaz Shriner.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael L. Gover (Janet) of Hendersonville, NC, T. Scott Gover (Penny) of Roebuck, and Joel D. Gover of Greenville; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 12, 2019
