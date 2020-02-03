Services
Cannon Memorial Park Funerals & Cremations
1150 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 862-9298
David Lee Holland

David Lee Holland Obituary
David Lee Holland

Greer - David Lee Holland, 72, husband of Pat Holland, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his three children, Kati, Chris, and Brad.

A visitation will be held at Cannon Funeral Home in Fountain Inn on Friday, February 7, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MiracleHill.org or E3Partners.org.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. The full obituary can be viewed at www.CannonByrd.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
