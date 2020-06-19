David Lee Watson
Travelers Rest -
David Lee Watson, 79, of Travelers Rest, passed away, Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Thomas James Watson, Sr., and Lucy Cureton Cox Watson. Mr. Watson retired from Department of Social Services, and was a member of White Oak Baptist Church in Greenville.
Surviving are his wife: Gloria June Southerlin Watson; two sons: Rhett Tyler Watson and Jeremy David Watson; one brother Thomas James Watson, Jr. (Diane); and three grandchildren: Clary Elizabeth Watson, James Henley Watson, and Aubrey-Kate Olivia Watson.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Graceland West Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.