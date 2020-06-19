David Lee Watson
David Lee Watson

Travelers Rest -

David Lee Watson, 79, of Travelers Rest, passed away, Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Thomas James Watson, Sr., and Lucy Cureton Cox Watson. Mr. Watson retired from Department of Social Services, and was a member of White Oak Baptist Church in Greenville.

Surviving are his wife: Gloria June Southerlin Watson; two sons: Rhett Tyler Watson and Jeremy David Watson; one brother Thomas James Watson, Jr. (Diane); and three grandchildren: Clary Elizabeth Watson, James Henley Watson, and Aubrey-Kate Olivia Watson.

The family will receive friends Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 in The Howze Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Graceland West Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
June 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Malinda Baker
Friend
